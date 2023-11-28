Oppenheimer Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.02% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from its latest reported closing price of 10.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is 1,381MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLJ is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 161,577K shares. The put/call ratio of RLJ is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,558K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,285K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 73.19% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,813K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 4.55% over the last quarter.

H holds 6,304K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,058K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 87.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,795K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 0.95% over the last quarter.

RLJ Lodging Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 101 hotels with approximately 22,400 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.