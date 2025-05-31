Oppenheimer Upgrades Nordson (BMV:NDSN)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Nordson (BMV:NDSN) from Perform to Outperform.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,681K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,649K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 63.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,609K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 46.71% over the last quarter.

