Oppenheimer Upgrades NextNav (NN)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for NextNav (NasdaqCM:NN) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for NextNav is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of $16.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NextNav is 300MM, an increase of 6,453.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextNav. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 37.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NN is 0.93%, an increase of 338.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 81,042K shares. The put/call ratio of NN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fortress Investment Group holds 14,178K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clutterbuck Capital Management holds 5,763K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna Advisors Group holds 5,482K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,407K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NN by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 5,151K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing an increase of 30.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NN by 101.84% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,611K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NN by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.