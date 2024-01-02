Oppenheimer Upgrades Moderna (MRNA)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Moderna (NasdaqGS:MRNA) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.85% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 132.12. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.85% from its latest reported closing price of 99.45.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 265,502K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,649K shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,711K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,073K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 9,666K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,887K shares, representing a decrease of 33.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,417K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,957K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information



Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

