Oppenheimer Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:MRNS) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 354.73% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $7.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 354.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is 47MM, an increase of 53.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNS is 0.05%, an increase of 65.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.48% to 50,123K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 4,800K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company.

Sofinnova Investments holds 4,152K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing an increase of 66.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 64.10% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,980K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 70.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 54.99% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,820K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,109K shares , representing a decrease of 33.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 90.43% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,493K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 97.90% over the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

