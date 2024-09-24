Oppenheimer Upgrades Marinus Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0JYL)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0JYL) from Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 14.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JYL is 0.05%, an increase of 65.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.48% to 50,123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 4,800K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company.

Sofinnova Investments holds 4,152K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing an increase of 66.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYL by 64.10% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,980K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 70.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYL by 54.99% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,820K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,109K shares , representing a decrease of 33.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYL by 90.43% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,493K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JYL by 97.90% over the last quarter.

