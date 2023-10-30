Oppenheimer Upgrades Invitation Homes (INVH)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.50% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is 38.16. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.50% from its latest reported closing price of 28.80.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is 2,447MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.49%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 674,863K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 80,482K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,765K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,782K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,870K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 20,638K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,789K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,084K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,925K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 2.49% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 17,235K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

