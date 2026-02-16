Oppenheimer Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.41% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is $85.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.41% from its latest reported closing price of $83.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 13,412MM, an increase of 23.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,200 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 9.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 309,224K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 36,401K shares representing 14.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,973K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%.

Freemont Capital Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,276K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,832K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares , representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 34.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,238K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,080K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 13.80% over the last quarter.

