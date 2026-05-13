Oppenheimer Upgrades Integer Holdings (ITGR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Integer Holdings is $95.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of $89.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Integer Holdings is 1,631MM, a decrease of 12.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integer Holdings. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 47.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.12%, an increase of 51.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.82% to 42,686K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,047K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,969K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing an increase of 35.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 78.37% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,537K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.

Irenic Capital Management holds 1,264K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,243K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 23.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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