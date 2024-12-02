Oppenheimer Upgrades Fastly (LSE:0A3P)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Fastly (LSE:0A3P) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fastly is 7.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 4.96 GBX to a high of 9.28 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of 8.19 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is 588MM, an increase of 8.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3P is 0.12%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.92% to 120,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 7,836K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 45.67% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 5,075K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Cybersecurity ETF holds 5,068K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 21.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 3.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,365K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3P by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.