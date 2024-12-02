Oppenheimer Upgrades Fastly (FSLY)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fastly is $7.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of $9.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly is 576MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.12%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.92% to 120,466K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 7,836K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 45.67% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 5,075K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Cybersecurity ETF holds 5,068K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 21.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,939K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 3.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,365K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,854K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.