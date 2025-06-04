Oppenheimer Upgrades Dollar General (DG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.72% Downside

As of June 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $97.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.72% from its latest reported closing price of $112.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 44,463MM, an increase of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.58, a decrease of 2.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.25%, an increase of 32.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 239,176K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,771K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,767K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,342K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 21.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,961K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 22.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,113K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 21.68% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 6,070K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,268K shares , representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Dollar General Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

