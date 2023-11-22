Oppenheimer Upgrades DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is 31.05. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of 28.59.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is 756MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.16%, a decrease of 56.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 52,383K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IA Venture Strategies Fund II holds 4,443K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,840K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 10.66% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,736K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 29.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,490K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 11.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,452K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 9.23% over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

