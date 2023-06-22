Oppenheimer Upgrades DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.16% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 110.16% from its latest reported closing price of 3.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DiaMedica Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiaMedica Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMAC is 0.04%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 2,129K shares. The put/call ratio of DMAC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 506K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 234K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 234K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 229K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 185K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.