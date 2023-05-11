Oppenheimer Upgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:CRBP) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 677.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 72.42. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 677.87% from its latest reported closing price of 9.31.

The projected annual revenue for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBP is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.85% to 16,424K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 4,710K shares representing 111.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares, representing a decrease of 49.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 48.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,188K shares representing 51.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,700K shares representing 40.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 986K shares representing 23.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 570K shares representing 13.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 78.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBP by 191.04% over the last quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines designed to target the endocannabinoid system. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to provide an alternative to immunosuppressive medications in the treatment of chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Corbus is also developing a pipeline of other preclinical drug candidates from its endocannabinoid system platform.

