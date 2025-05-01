Oppenheimer Upgrades Caterpillar (WBAG:CAT)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Caterpillar (WBAG:CAT) from Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.41%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 384,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,734K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,400K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,486K shares , representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,125K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,069K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,450K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,213K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.02% over the last quarter.

