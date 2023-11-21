Oppenheimer Upgrades C3.ai Inc - (AI)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for C3.ai Inc - (NYSE:AI) from Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.78% Downside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai Inc - is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.78% from its latest reported closing price of 28.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai Inc - is 325MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.18%, a decrease of 28.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 49,301K shares. The put/call ratio of AI is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,991K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 1.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,526K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 2,400K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,657K shares, representing a decrease of 94.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 44.63% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 2,264K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 47.77% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,244K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 76.89% over the last quarter.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.