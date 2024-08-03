Oppenheimer Upgrades Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.24% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $21.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 34.24% from its latest reported closing price of $16.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 2,287MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 18.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.58%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 544,331K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 63,339K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,176K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 18.09% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 42,514K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,000K shares , representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 59.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,280K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,481K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 33,285K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 14.70% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 24,790K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,766K shares , representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

