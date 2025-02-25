Oppenheimer Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (LSE:0HNC)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (LSE:0HNC) from Perform to Outperform.

There are 1,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HNC is 0.19%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 235,593K shares.

Primecap Management holds 18,189K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,867K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,746K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,898K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,992K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,495K shares , representing an increase of 19.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 10,511K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,753K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HNC by 10.53% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,914K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

