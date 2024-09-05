Oppenheimer Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A (ASND)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Ascendis Pharma A (NasdaqGS:ASND) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.90% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is $199.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $290.85. The average price target represents an increase of 66.90% from its latest reported closing price of $119.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 368MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.70%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 78,559K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,108K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 4,963K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares , representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares , representing a decrease of 32.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 29.18% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 63.59% over the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

