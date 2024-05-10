Oppenheimer Upgrades Array Technologies (ARRY)

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Array Technologies (NasdaqGM:ARRY) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.88% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is 20.25. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 61.88% from its latest reported closing price of 12.51.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 2,230MM, an increase of 41.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.31%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 183,935K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 8,840K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,466K shares , representing an increase of 49.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 8,198K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares , representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 6,872K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,276K shares , representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 23.81% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,239K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,996K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653K shares , representing an increase of 26.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

