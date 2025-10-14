Oppenheimer Upgrades Ares Management (ARES)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.86% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $199.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.86% from its latest reported closing price of $143.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is 5,329MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.41%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 236,784K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,365K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,634K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,616K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 85.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,746K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,910K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,191K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,574K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares , representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 16.34% over the last quarter.

