Oppenheimer Upgrades AMETEK (AME)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, Oppenheimer upgraded their outlook for AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.06% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for AMETEK is 191.21. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $226.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.06% from its latest reported closing price of 169.13.

The projected annual revenue for AMETEK is 6,964MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,796 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.38%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 238,692K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,740K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,915K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 84.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,233K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,175K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,076K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing an increase of 32.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 44.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,536K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,491K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 49.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,637K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,544K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

