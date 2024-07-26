Oppenheimer Turns To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) reported net income of $10.3 million or $0.92 per share for the second quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of $9.4 million or $0.85 per share, a year ago. Revenue was $330.6 million, an increase of 8.0%, compared to revenue of $306.2 million.

The company said the increased revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by significantly higher advisory fees attributable to a rise in billable assets under management as well as improved investment banking and interest revenues.

