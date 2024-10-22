News & Insights

Stocks
ADSK

Oppenheimer says investors will gravitate to Cadence as likely Altair acquirer

October 22, 2024 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong notes Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) shares are trading higher on a Reuters report that the company is evaluating takeover interest. The firm sees strategic candidates as more likely than a financial partner. Investors will likely spotlight EDA leader Cadence Design (CDNS) as the most likely acquirer as a counter to Synopsys’ (SNPS) acquisition of Ansys. Industrial Design peers such as Autodesk (ADSK) and Big Tree Cloud (DSY), and multi-Industrials that have shown an appetite for software such as Siemens (SIEGY), Honeywell (HON), etc are also candidates. Relative to Ansys’ product portfolio, the firm sees fewer near-term synergies should Altair be acquired by an EDA vendor given the lighter presence in semis/tech. Shares already trade above Ansys takeout levels, so Oppenheimer views a mid-teens EV/sales multiple as the ceiling but a 10%-15% premium is more likely given the halo post-Ansys/Synopsys transaction. The firm has an Outperform rating on Altair with a price target of $100 on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK
ALTR
CDNS
DSY
HON
SIEGY
SNPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.