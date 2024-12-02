Oppenheimer says CEO successor to face challenges as Intel turnaround plays out

Oppenheimer notes that Intel (INTC) has announced the retirement of CEO Pat Gelsinger effective December 1. While investors appreciate Gelsinger’s efforts to refocus the company, Intel continues to face myriad structural headwinds. These include Intel Foundry process technology continuing to lag the competition, lacking meaningful external customer interest, and remaining deeply unprofitable; share loss in core server and client CPU franchises driven by lagging performance and increased competition; and lack of meaningful growth drivers as Intel has thus far missed the opportunity to capitalize on the high-growth AI accelerator market with lackluster Gaudi2/3 efforts. Oppenheimer believes any named successor faces significant challenges as turnaround efforts play out. The firm remains on the sidelines with a Perform rating.
