Oppenheimer Relaunches Its Brand

(RTTNews) - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., the principal unit of financial services company Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY), announced on Wednesday that it is relaunching its brand. The move is accompanied by multi-channel advertising campaign and a new tagline.

The relaunch includes a national ad campaign that uses the "O" of the Oppenheimer logo to replace the "o", and a revamped website that is expected to become a valuable resource hub, offering in-depth insights.

"It is important to emphasize that our ongoing pursuit of sustained brand recognition is deeply rooted in a profound understanding of our stakeholders' needs. Today, we are committed to making our second century even stronger than our first by using The Power of Oppenheimer Thinking in our three core businesses (Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Investment Banking) to help improve client outcomes and leave the world a better place," said Robert Lowenthal, President of Oppenheimer.

The company also said that noteworthy enhancements have been made to the Oppenheimer Client Access Platform so that users can get a seamless and optimal experience.

