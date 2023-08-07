Oppenheimer Reiterates Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is 13.94. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 57.51% from its latest reported closing price of 8.85.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is 15MM, a decrease of 92.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 12.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 23,361K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,852K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares, representing a decrease of 23.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,524K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii holds 3,185K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,429K shares, representing a decrease of 70.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,163K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 76.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 446.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 966K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

