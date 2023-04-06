Oppenheimer Reiterates Verizon Communications (VZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.97% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verizon Communications is $45.31. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from its latest reported closing price of $40.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verizon Communications is $143,056MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.24.

Verizon Communications Declares $0.65 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.61 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $40.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 7.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 1,847K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares, representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 14.54% over the last quarter.

IIFAX - Voya Balanced Income Portfolio DV holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Winthrop Advisory Group holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 4.59% over the last quarter.

USMF - WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund N holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 5.25% over the last quarter.

GVALX - Gotham Large Value Fund Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 69.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZ by 237.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4068 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZ is 0.52%, a decrease of 17.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 2,896,252K shares. The put/call ratio of VZ is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Verizon Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world. Verizon Communications Inc. was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

See all Verizon Communications regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.