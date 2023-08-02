Oppenheimer Reiterates Varex Imaging (VREX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varex Imaging is 36.46. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 56.57% from its latest reported closing price of 23.29.

The projected annual revenue for Varex Imaging is 913MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varex Imaging. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VREX is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 49,685K shares. The put/call ratio of VREX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 3,040K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,930K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 24.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,916K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,823K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,772K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VREX by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as a number of industrial applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia.

