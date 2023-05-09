Oppenheimer Reiterates Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 216.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 49.40. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 216.85% from its latest reported closing price of 15.59.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, a decrease of 64.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 21,717K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,548K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares, representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,002K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,788K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,736K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

