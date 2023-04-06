Oppenheimer Reiterates T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for T-Mobile Us is $181.88. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.97% from its latest reported closing price of $149.12.

The projected annual revenue for T-Mobile Us is $84,578MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newbrook Capital Advisors holds 527K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Legacy Wealth Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 8.18% over the last quarter.

WestEnd Advisors holds 245K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Fjarde Ap-fonden holds 144K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 7.08% over the last quarter.

INDZX - Columbia Large Cap Value Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMUS by 10.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2263 funds or institutions reporting positions in T-Mobile Us. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMUS is 0.67%, a decrease of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 614,661K shares. The put/call ratio of TMUS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

T-Mobile US Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint.

