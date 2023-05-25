Oppenheimer Reiterates Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.91% from its latest reported closing price of 5.50.

The projected annual revenue for Soleno Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNO is 0.41%, an increase of 1,099.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Birchview Capital holds 245K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

