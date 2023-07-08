Oppenheimer Reiterates Simulations Plus (SLP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is 60.52. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.20% from its latest reported closing price of 41.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is 62MM, an increase of 13.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.13%, an increase of 23.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 19,491K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,223K shares representing 11.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,191K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 108,986.11% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,511K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,382K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,168K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 13.94% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 940K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Simulations Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.