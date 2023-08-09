Oppenheimer Reiterates Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.31% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is 27.40. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 145.31% from its latest reported closing price of 11.17.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 16MM, an increase of 1,633.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.20%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 138,446K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 22.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,863K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 56.70% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 5,699K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares, representing an increase of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 120.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,301K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,173K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

