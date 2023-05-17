Oppenheimer Reiterates Quicklogic (QUIK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Quicklogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quicklogic is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 96.51% from its latest reported closing price of 5.45.

The projected annual revenue for Quicklogic is 23MM, an increase of 41.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quicklogic. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUIK is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 3,025K shares. The put/call ratio of QUIK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 659K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 109,650.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 525K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 37.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 17.49% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 415K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 407K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 18.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 29.85% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 232K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 100,918.21% over the last quarter.

Quicklogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT.

