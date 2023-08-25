Oppenheimer Reiterates Purple Innovation Inc - (PRPL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Purple Innovation Inc - (NASDAQ:PRPL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Purple Innovation Inc - is 4.95. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 142.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Purple Innovation Inc - is 625MM, an increase of 20.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Purple Innovation Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPL is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 100,882K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 46,855K shares representing 44.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,814K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 25.39% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 6,100K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150K shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 3.85% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,399K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,291K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 26.44% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 3,272K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 2,904K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. Purple designs and manufactures a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Its products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of its own manufacturing processes. Its proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of Its comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate its offerings from other competitors' products. Purple markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and its owned retail showrooms.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.