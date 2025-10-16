Oppenheimer Reiterates PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.17% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $221.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $187.86 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.17% from its latest reported closing price of $178.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is 24,390MM, an increase of 11.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,730 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.34%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 401,124K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,702K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,473K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,229K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,003K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,226K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,473K shares , representing a decrease of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,864K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,502K shares , representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 85.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,777K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,684K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 4.54% over the last quarter.

