Oppenheimer Reiterates PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals is 22.27. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 294.86% from its latest reported closing price of 5.64.

The projected annual revenue for PMV Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMVP is 0.29%, an increase of 30.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 60,042K shares. The put/call ratio of PMVP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,563K shares representing 14.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,357K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,959K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,097K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 93.97% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,164K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,060K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

