Oppenheimer Reiterates Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR (ORTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ORTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 310.17% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR is 21.16. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 310.17% from its latest reported closing price of 5.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR is 29MM, an increase of 37.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchard Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 87.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORTX is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.98% to 6K shares. The put/call ratio of ORTX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Portfolios Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. The company's ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK's rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.