Oppenheimer Reiterates Nike (NKE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Nike (NYSE:NKE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.42% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nike is $136.82. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.42% from its latest reported closing price of $126.19.

The projected annual revenue for Nike is $49,389MM, a decrease of 2.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

Nike Declares $0.34 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $126.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Partners Ii holds 72K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 38.75% over the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - LargeCap S&P 500 Index Account Class 1 holds 97K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Leisure Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Mcmillion Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 35.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nike. This is an increase of 213 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.53%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 1,137,634K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nike Background Information

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

