Oppenheimer Reiterates Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Outperform Recommendation

August 02, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

August 02, 2023

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 126.21. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.87% from its latest reported closing price of 101.89.



The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 1,807MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1099 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 101,112K shares. NBIX / Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NBIX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NBIX / Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,990K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 20.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,980K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,613K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 12.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,528K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,156K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


