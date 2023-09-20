Oppenheimer Reiterates Modular Medical (MODD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 273.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modular Medical is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 273.71% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Modular Medical is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modular Medical. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODD is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.44% to 2,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Solas Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 55.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODD by 89.07% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 939K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Sio Capital Management holds 689K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 28K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.