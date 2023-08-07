Oppenheimer Reiterates Main Street Capital (MAIN) Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Main Street Capital is 44.54. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from its latest reported closing price of 42.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Main Street Capital is 459MM, a decrease of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Main Street Capital. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIN is 0.23%, an increase of 16.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 17,083K shares. The put/call ratio of MAIN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,426K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 1.54% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,048K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,264K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 716K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 4.29% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 663K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIN by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Main Street Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Main Street is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides 'one stop' financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ('MSC Adviser'), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for third parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.