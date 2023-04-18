Oppenheimer Reiterates Lovesac (LOVE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lovesac is $53.55. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 86.46% from its latest reported closing price of $28.72.

The projected annual revenue for Lovesac is $725MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 88K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 28.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 25.57% over the last quarter.

BUFOX - Buffalo Emerging Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 33K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 140K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 15.63% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 15.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 89.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 804.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovesac. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOVE is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 15,865K shares. The put/call ratio of LOVE is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lovesac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary 'Designed for Life' approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as its customers' lives do. Its current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of its design philosophy with all of its core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. The company markets and sells its products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of its own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

