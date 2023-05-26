News & Insights

Oppenheimer Reiterates Local Bounti Corp - (LOCL) Outperform Recommendation

May 26, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Local Bounti Corp - (NYSE:LOCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 628.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Local Bounti Corp - is 2.91. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 628.21% from its latest reported closing price of 0.40.

The projected annual revenue for Local Bounti Corp - is 58MM, an increase of 123.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Local Bounti Corp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCL is 0.02%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 22,708K shares. LOCL / Local Bounti Corp - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LOCL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LOCL / Local Bounti Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,680K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 39.92% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,653K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 1,547K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,190K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing an increase of 34.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 32.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

