Oppenheimer Reiterates Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 111.82. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 38.01% from its latest reported closing price of 81.02.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 17,470MM, a decrease of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.23%, an increase of 19.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 188,018K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 12,565K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,286K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,512K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 33.46% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,372K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,075K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,196K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 22.35% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,100K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

