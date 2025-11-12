Oppenheimer Reiterates Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Keros Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KROS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.29% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.29% from its latest reported closing price of $17.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is 22MM, a decrease of 91.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KROS is 0.15%, an increase of 72.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.95% to 40,647K shares. The put/call ratio of KROS is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 5,389K shares representing 17.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 72.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 292.37% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 2,691K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company.

Western Standard holds 2,190K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares , representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,000K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,621K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 38.95% over the last quarter.

