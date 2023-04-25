Oppenheimer Reiterates Icosavax (ICVX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icosavax is 24.48. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 326.48% from its latest reported closing price of 5.74.

The projected annual revenue for Icosavax is 5MM, an increase of 741.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icosavax. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICVX is 0.16%, a decrease of 48.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 34,690K shares. The put/call ratio of ICVX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,964K shares representing 14.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,464K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICVX by 224.93% over the last quarter.

Qiming U.S. Ventures Management holds 3,510K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 2,476K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares, representing a decrease of 37.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICVX by 123.27% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,250K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICVX by 173.94% over the last quarter.

Icosavax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax exclusively licensed the VLP technology for use in several fields, including RSV and hMPV, from the University of Washington. For SARS-CoV-2, Icosavax has a non-exclusive, worldwide (excluding South Korea) license from the University of Washington that will convert to an exclusive license in North America and Europe in 2025. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

