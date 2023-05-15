Oppenheimer Reiterates Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Oppenheimer reiterated coverage of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) with a Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Investment is 14.48. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.63% from its latest reported closing price of 12.86.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Investment is 88MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

Gladstone Investment Declares $0.08 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $12.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.77%, the lowest has been 6.16%, and the highest has been 16.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAIN is 0.08%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.05% to 5,162K shares. The put/call ratio of GAIN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 2.64% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 404K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 6.02% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAIN by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

